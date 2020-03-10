State Street Corp Has $18.06 Million Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.72% of Hibbett Sports worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIBB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIBB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

