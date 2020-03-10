State Street Corp Increases Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

State Street Corp increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.31% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $16,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 32,898 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $345.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on ETH. TheStreet downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

