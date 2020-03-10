State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.30% of Barrett Business Services worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 53.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 16.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $247,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,772.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,468 shares of company stock worth $1,121,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBSI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

