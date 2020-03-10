State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183,225 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.67% of Kadmon worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kadmon by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kadmon in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kadmon by 67.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,903 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

KDMN stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $595.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,204.47% and a negative return on equity of 110.70%. Equities analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

