State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,569 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.26% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $15,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 25.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $524.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.36.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $397.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Scotiabank raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.