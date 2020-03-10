State Street Corp Purchases 3,899 Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

State Street Corp raised its position in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.92% of MYR Group worth $15,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in MYR Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in MYR Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MYR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89. MYR Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.83 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

