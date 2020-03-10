Status (SNT) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $57.47 million and $35.18 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, OTCBTC, Livecoin and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Poloniex, OKEx, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Huobi, Radar Relay, IDAX, TOPBTC, DragonEX, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Liqui, Bittrex, IDEX, ABCC, Koinex, OOOBTC, Ovis, DEx.top, DDEX, Bancor Network, Binance, Kyber Network, Bithumb, BigONE, IDCM, Upbit, Tidex, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Neraex, LATOKEN, GOPAX, OTCBTC, ZB.COM and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.