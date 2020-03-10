Steem Dollars 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $153,835.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00010799 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, HitBTC and Upbit. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 4% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and $153,835.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,927.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.08 or 0.03431913 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002810 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00763304 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00099105 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,130,484 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Poloniex, GOPAX, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

