Stellar Price Down 1.4% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, CryptoMarket, Liquid and BCEX. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $420.09 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,223,415,804 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Kraken, Koineks, Poloniex, Huobi, CEX.IO, ABCC, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, RippleFox, ZB.COM, Bittrex, HitBTC, GOPAX, Stellarport, Bitbns, Exmo, Cryptomate, BitMart, Stronghold, Indodax, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, Ovis, OKEx, Liquid, Exrates, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, BCEX, Binance, Kryptono, C2CX, Koinex, Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kuna and CryptoMarket. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

