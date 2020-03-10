STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.70 to C$1.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STEP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.70 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:STEP traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.64. 158,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.29. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

