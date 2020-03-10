STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.80 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 181.25% from the company’s previous close.

STEP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.70 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

TSE:STEP traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 158,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$2.96. The company has a market cap of $66.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

