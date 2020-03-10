Stephens Begins Coverage on Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wendys in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Get Wendys alerts:

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.93. 2,049,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. Wendys has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $3,630,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.