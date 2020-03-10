Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $65,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $66,875.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $67,075.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $69,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $69,450.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,260 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $57,539.60.

On Thursday, February 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $57,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $57,450.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $51,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $52,150.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $50,150.00.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,072,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. Slack has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

