Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $17.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

CLB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $600.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $4,181,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

