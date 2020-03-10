Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Premier Oil (LON:PMO) to Hold

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PMO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price (down from GBX 165 ($2.17)) on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 140 ($1.84).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of LON PMO opened at GBX 29.37 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.98. The firm has a market cap of $234.67 million and a PE ratio of 1.67. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 64.48 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59).

In related news, insider Richard Rose purchased 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £298.98 ($393.29). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 621 shares of company stock valued at $57,531.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.