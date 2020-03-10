Stifel Nicolaus Trims Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Target Price to $37.00

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOOM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Dmc Global stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $453.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dmc Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at $6,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dmc Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at $5,011,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dmc Global by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 684,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

