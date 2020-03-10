Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SFIX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

SFIX stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. 485,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,555. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,039,561.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,774.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,631. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $2,663,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 170,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 464.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 62,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

