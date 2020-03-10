Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.72% from the stock’s previous close.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $948,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,571 shares of company stock worth $8,244,631. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.