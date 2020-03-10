Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target dropped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

SFIX traded down $6.00 on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 500,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,555. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.72. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 562.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,361,000 after buying an additional 2,212,289 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,016,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,600,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,526,000 after buying an additional 1,167,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $49,972,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,974,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

