Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 77.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $1,121,914.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,571 shares of company stock worth $8,244,631. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

