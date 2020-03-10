Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $6.40 on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 10,909,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.57%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,039,561.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,774.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

