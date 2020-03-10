Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stitch Fix updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

In related news, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $1,121,914.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,571 shares of company stock worth $8,244,631. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.