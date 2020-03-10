Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 10th (AAV, AC, ARX, BB, BDI, BIR, BNE, BNP, BTE, BYL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 10th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from C$9.50 to C$7.80.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$2.70 to C$2.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$1.60.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$1.50.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$1.00.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) was given a C$3.60 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$0.40.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$13.60 to C$12.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$25.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$5.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$6.50.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$8.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) was given a C$4.75 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ENTREC (TSE:ENT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.10 to C$0.05.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$7.50.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$5.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$1.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$1.00.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.40 to C$0.25.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$7.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$125.00 to C$145.00.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$150.00 to C$147.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$76.00.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$5.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$27.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$3.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.70 to C$0.50.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from $14.50 to $13.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was given a $4.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Encana (TSE:OVV) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$5.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$1.75.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.10.

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.20. National Bank Financial currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$12.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.75.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$2.75.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$11.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$2.75.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$6.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.25 to C$0.15.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) was given a C$14.25 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.70 to C$1.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$58.00 to C$40.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$0.75.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$8.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$8.75.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$9.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) was given a C$50.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$3.00.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$3.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$13.50.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$17.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$3.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$4.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

