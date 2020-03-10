Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 10th (ADI, AMC, CCL, EGP, INFO, INTC, KALA, MTN, NCLH, NXPI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 10th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $12.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $51.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $60.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $270.00 to $247.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $66.00 to $45.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $139.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $164.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $38.00 to $27.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target reduced by Pivotal Research from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $176.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $116.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

