Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 10th (AFI, BTAI, CLAR, CNMD, DKS, DOMO, DVN, EVK, GOOGL, GSK)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 10th:

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) had its target price reduced by Nomura from to .

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from to .

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from to .

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from to .

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from to .

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €31.20 ($36.28) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from to .

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from to .

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from to . The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $59.00 to $68.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €58.00 ($67.44) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $250.00 to $190.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from to .

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from to .

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from to .

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from to .

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €560.00 ($651.16) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from to .

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from to .

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from to .

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from to .

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from to .

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from to .

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from to .

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from to .

