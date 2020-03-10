Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 10th (AFI, BTAI, CLAR, CNMD, DKS, DOMO, DVN, EVK, GOOGL, GSK)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 10th:
Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) had its target price reduced by Nomura from to .
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from to .
Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from to .
CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from to .
Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from to .
Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €31.20 ($36.28) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from to .
GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from to .
Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from to . The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $59.00 to $68.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €58.00 ($67.44) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $250.00 to $190.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from to .
Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from to .
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from to .
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from to .
Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €560.00 ($651.16) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from to .
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from to .
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from to .
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from to .
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from to .
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from to .
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from to .
Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from to .
Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.