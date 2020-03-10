Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 10th (APLS, ARLP, ARVN, ASPN, AUCOY, BANC, BILL, CASY, CSU, EONGY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 10th:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a reduce rating to a market perform rating. Cormark currently has C$37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.00.

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

