Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 10th (ACHC, AMSF, ANAT, ANGO, ARCC, ASND, ATASY, CDK, CDXS, CENT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 10th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

