Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 10th (ADM, ADT, ALE, ALNY, APEMY, APTS, ATTO, AVID, BBD, CETV)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 10th:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $216.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is a precious metals exploration & gold mining company focused on district scale gold discoveries within North Central Nevada. The Company’s flagship property is the Railroad Project, located in Elko County, Nevada. Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is based in Canada. “

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru. The company strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of drilling opportunities to exploit undeveloped reserves to grow production, as well as undertaking exploration to grow future reserves. “

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

