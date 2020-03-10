Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Director Buys $31,900.00 in Stock

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Director Tawn Kelley bought 1,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,210.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STOR stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Store Capital by 516.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Store Capital by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

