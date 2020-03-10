Storeum Price Reaches $0.18 (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 412% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Storeum has traded up 91% against the U.S. dollar. Storeum has a market cap of $49.00 million and $9,204.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storeum token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002235 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storeum alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000469 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006623 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004220 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000995 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Storeum Token Profile

Storeum is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.