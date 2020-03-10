Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.12

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Storj has a total market cap of $16.53 million and $1.29 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001534 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, CoinTiger, Ethfinex and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.02485874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00213018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00124781 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Livecoin, Poloniex, OKEx, ABCC, Liquid, Huobi, Binance, Liqui, IDAX, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

