Storm Market Cap Reaches $8.80 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Storm has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Storm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Bittrex and Radar Relay. Storm has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02486109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00213281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00124490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Coinrail, WazirX, Coinnest, YoBit, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

