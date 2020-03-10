Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.00. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

TSE SRX traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.13. 33,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,384. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.86 and a 52-week high of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.41.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

