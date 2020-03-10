STPT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. STPT has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, STPT has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.51 or 0.02504988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00213888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012199 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. STPT’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

