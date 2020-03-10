Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.39 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Strad Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.39 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

TSE SDY traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.76. Strad Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$2.36. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 million and a PE ratio of 95.00.

Strad Energy Services Company Profile

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

