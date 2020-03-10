Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 255,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. 884,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,307. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

