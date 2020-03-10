Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 244,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 6.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,107,000 after buying an additional 87,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,768,000 after purchasing an additional 369,360 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,403,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,334 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,047,000 after purchasing an additional 189,448 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. 253,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,230. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

