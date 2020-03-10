Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

VXF traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $103.06. 30,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

