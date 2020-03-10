Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 225,948 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,371,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 16.9% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 62,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.32. 358,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,217. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.37.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

