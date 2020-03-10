Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 61,699 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 850.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. 23,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,722. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $61.73.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.