Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $4.34 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 138,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,223,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

