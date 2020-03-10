Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,187. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13.

