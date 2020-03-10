Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 260,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 8.8% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.35% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 321,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 93,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,096. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.