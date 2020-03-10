Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Takes $1.73 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 451.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 79,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

