Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Takes $2.43 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $141.42. The stock had a trading volume of 719,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,183. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.24 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

