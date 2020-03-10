Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 120,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,938,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.97 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

