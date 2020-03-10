Stratis Tops One Day Volume of $2.24 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $40.91 million and $2.24 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000632 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034628 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,708,143 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptomate, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Binance, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bithumb, Crex24 and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

