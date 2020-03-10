Strattec Security Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Strattec Security has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strattec Security to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

STRT remained flat at $$19.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 million, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.19.

STRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Strattec Security in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.