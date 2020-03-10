Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Tops $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, HitBTC, Binance and IDEX. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $8.34 million and $1.46 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02505747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00214625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Gate.io, DragonEX, BitForex, Coinone, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.