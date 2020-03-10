StrongHands Hits One Day Trading Volume of $254.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Coindeal, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $324,852.92 and approximately $254.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,742,492,032 coins and its circulating supply is 16,329,297,678 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CoinExchange, Coindeal, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.